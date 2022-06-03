Notification Settings

Walsall challenged to prove it on the pitch

By Joseph MasiWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Chairman Leigh Pomlett insists Walsall’s history and infrastructure makes them a League One club at the very least.

Walsall

The Saddlers have failed to mount a promotion push ever since slipping into League Two.

That has coincided with Pomlett’s time as owner.

And while the businessman is pleased with improvements the club has made off the pitch, he knows they need to improve on it.

“There’s a lot about this football club that’s wonderful, but we need to get it right on the pitch,” Pomlett said.

“I’m still proud to be chairman. We’ve done the training ground, improved the pitch and done lots of things to improve the club, but where it really matters is on a Saturday afternoon.

“That hasn’t yet been where I want it to be, but we have a manager in Michael (Flynn) that can really drive the agenda in the way I want. This club is League One and above, but we’ve got to prove it on the pitch.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

