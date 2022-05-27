Walsall sign Newcastle United defender Oisin McEntee

Walsall's new signing was unveiled on Friday

The 21-year-old defender, who last season spent the campaign on loan at Scottish side Greenock Morton, will join up with the Saddlers on July 1 when his contract at the Magpies expires.

McEntee, a Republic of Ireland under 21 international, who has six caps, has captained Newcastle at both under 23 and 18 level and has also turned out in the Papa John's Trophy for the club.

The central defender is now relishing the chance of first team football and believes Walsall is the right fit for him.

He said: “I’m buzzing and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“The gaffer came to my agent and said he was interested so I spoke to my family and all the people in my close circle and we decided Walsall was the right fit for me.

“I’m a right-footed centre-back, I like to drive out with the ball, I’m comfortable on the ball, I’m quite physical and I enjoy a tackle as well.

“I want to integrate and show what I’m about. Hopefully I will help out the team on the pitch.”

Walsall's head coach Michael Flynn believes McEntee will fit into the way he wants his side to play.

He added: "We’re delighted to add Oisin to the squad.

“He has come through at Newcastle and he’s already played men’s football up in Scotland.

“He’s a Republic of Ireland Under 21 international, good on the ball and he will come in and fit the way that I want to play building from the back.