Michael Flynn: Walsall players to learn future

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 30/4/22 COLCHESTER UNITED VS WALSALL Head coach Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers have several players whose contracts are coming to an end.

And Flynn is now speaking to individuals – either face to face or over the phone – to let them know if they are part of his plans for next season.

"I'll be speaking to the players Monday or Tuesday," said Flynn, after finishing the 2021/22 campaign with a 3-0 loss to Swindon Town.

"I've given them the opportunity, if they want to see me face to face, they can.

"But otherwise, it'll be over the phone. I don't want to drag them down from their homes, especially if it's bad news.

"I try not to make it any harder than it already is.

"It's not a nice thing, telling players they've got to move on, but it's part and parcel of the job and something I'm fine with doing."

Flynn is keen to give everyone clarity as soon as possible, with an official retained list set to be revealed soon.

"I don't want to drag it out and make it an unnecessary wait," added Flynn.