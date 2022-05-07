Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn: Walsall have signings ready to go

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Boss Michael Flynn is ready to get stuck into his summer overhaul at Walsall and says they already have some new signings ‘ready to go’.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were finishing off the 2021/22 campaign at home against Swindon Town today.

Work is under way to improve the squad, and Flynn insists they have ‘a couple in the pipeline’.

“It’s one more game to go, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work on the squad,” said Flynn.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline and ready to go. So, we’ve already started moving.

"I’m just looking forward to getting the best squad I can get in the off period, to get us ready for a tough League Two next season.”

Flynn, while looking at fresh faces, is also due to inform some players they are not in his long-term plans.

“Nobody likes telling players they’re not in their plans, but it’s part and parcel of the game,” added Flynn.

“I’ve had it done to me many a time.

“As long as you do it in a respectful and honest way, they might not like what they hear, but hopefully they’ll understand and respect the decision.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News