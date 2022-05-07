Michael Flynn: Walsall have signings ready to go

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were finishing off the 2021/22 campaign at home against Swindon Town today.

Work is under way to improve the squad, and Flynn insists they have ‘a couple in the pipeline’.

“It’s one more game to go, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work on the squad,” said Flynn.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline and ready to go. So, we’ve already started moving.

"I’m just looking forward to getting the best squad I can get in the off period, to get us ready for a tough League Two next season.”

Flynn, while looking at fresh faces, is also due to inform some players they are not in his long-term plans.

“Nobody likes telling players they’re not in their plans, but it’s part and parcel of the game,” added Flynn.

“I’ve had it done to me many a time.