Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn wants players to spoil Swindon play-off party

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Boss Michael Flynn is ready to embrace the pressure-cooker atmosphere as Walsall look to spoil the party for play-off chasing Swindon Town tomorrow.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers' final game of the season has little riding on it for them, but it has huge implications for the visiting Robins.

Ben Garner's men are seventh in the table and could even achieve automatic promotion with a win and other results going their way.

They will be backed by around 3,500 travelling supporters – who are taking up both the University of Wolverhampton and Community stands – for what promises to be a lively day at Bescot.

"It's going to be a tough game. Swindon have it all to play for, to get into the play-offs," said Flynn.

"They're in there now, as it stands, and will be bringing a big following, big crowd.

"Those are the atmospheres I like."

Walsall forward Brendan Kiernan, meanwhile, wants the home fans to do their bit as he added: "When the atmosphere gets going at Bescot, it's hard to beat.

"For this league, there's not really another fanbase in general that can compete with Walsall when it's rocking."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News