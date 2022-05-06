Walsall boss Michael Flynn wants players to spoil Swindon play-off party

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers' final game of the season has little riding on it for them, but it has huge implications for the visiting Robins.

Ben Garner's men are seventh in the table and could even achieve automatic promotion with a win and other results going their way.

They will be backed by around 3,500 travelling supporters – who are taking up both the University of Wolverhampton and Community stands – for what promises to be a lively day at Bescot.

"It's going to be a tough game. Swindon have it all to play for, to get into the play-offs," said Flynn.

"They're in there now, as it stands, and will be bringing a big following, big crowd.

"Those are the atmospheres I like."

Walsall forward Brendan Kiernan, meanwhile, wants the home fans to do their bit as he added: "When the atmosphere gets going at Bescot, it's hard to beat.