Michael Flynn to leave no Walsall stone unturned

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers chief is preparing to overhaul the group over the close season as he aims to get them competing at the right end of League Two.

Skipper Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson going down with ACL injuries does not help matters as those are two wages going on players who are likely to be out until the new year.

Flynn, ultimately, will wheel and deal as best as he can.

"I know what I'm trying to do," said Flynn.

"Whether I can do all the things I want to do, it's going to be tough, if I'm honest, especially with the long-term injuries we've got now.

"It's going to be difficult, but we'll be trying our best."

Flynn says history shows teams can be successful in League Two on restricted budgets.

He added: "It is easier said than done, but it is possible.

"Morecambe got promoted last year with the lowest budget in the league.

"That's a fantastic achievement for a club like Morecambe. Crewe did it a few years back.

"So, there are teams. Yes, they are few and far between as the teams up there now, Exeter have got a healthy budget and Forest Green do as well. Port Vale have a very good budget.

"But there's clubs with bigger budgets who aren't as high.