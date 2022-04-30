Walsall boss Michael Flynn hoping for strong backing

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers’ early bird offer for 2022/23 season tickets expires at midnight tonight.

Flynn, whose side were in action at Colchester United today, wants to bring the good times back and hopes fans share his excitement.

“That support, that’s what we need,” said Flynn. “Those season ticket sales can help create a better budget, too.

“I haven’t got a clue what we’re on at the minute, but I’d love to break barriers and get us the most season tickets we’ve ever sold. That’s my aim.

“I don’t just want to improve things on the pitch. I want to improve them off the pitch as well.

“It’s a sign of a good legacy. It doesn’t always end up that way, but the one thing I’ll be doing is trying to encourage people to come through the gates.”

Walsall’s home form has picked up since Flynn’s appointment in February, with the Welshman winning five of his six games at the newly-renamed Poundland Bescot Stadium.

On aiming to thrill supporters, Flynn added: “That’s by winning football matches, and the way we play.

“I think you can see we like to play football. We can mix it up as well.