Walsall boss Michael Flynn hoping for strong backing

By Joe Edwards

Boss Michael Flynn is hoping for a strong season ticket uptake as he aims to leave a lasting legacy at Walsall.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
The Saddlers’ early bird offer for 2022/23 season tickets expires at midnight tonight.

Flynn, whose side were in action at Colchester United today, wants to bring the good times back and hopes fans share his excitement.

“That support, that’s what we need,” said Flynn. “Those season ticket sales can help create a better budget, too.

“I haven’t got a clue what we’re on at the minute, but I’d love to break barriers and get us the most season tickets we’ve ever sold. That’s my aim.

“I don’t just want to improve things on the pitch. I want to improve them off the pitch as well.

“It’s a sign of a good legacy. It doesn’t always end up that way, but the one thing I’ll be doing is trying to encourage people to come through the gates.”

Walsall’s home form has picked up since Flynn’s appointment in February, with the Welshman winning five of his six games at the newly-renamed Poundland Bescot Stadium.

On aiming to thrill supporters, Flynn added: “That’s by winning football matches, and the way we play.

“I think you can see we like to play football. We can mix it up as well.

“It’s about attracting that new era of fans and keeping that going. It’s what we’ve got to do.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

