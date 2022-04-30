Walsall boss Michael Flynn condemns alleged stone-throwing incident after Colchester draw

]Head coach Michael Flynn.

Referee Dean Whitestone appeared to pick up an object and give it to a steward on the touchline in the second half after it had been aimed in the direction of U's keeper Sam Hornby.

When asked about the alleged incident, Saddlers boss Flynn said, if true, whoever is responsible should be issued a ban.

"The referee came over and said a stone was thrown," said Flynn.

"I hope that's not the case because that's shocking behaviour.

"I know it's our fans, but they need to stop it, and they need to behave.

"It's only a few individuals, but they're going to spoil it for the rest of the good supporters who make us proud, who make the club proud.

"If they have thrown a stone, I hope they find out who it is and they get banned."

Walsall drew 2-2 in their final away game of the season as their inconsistencies were fully on display.

Freddie Sears put the hosts ahead before the Saddlers replied through both Brendan Kiernan and George Miller.

Sears then scored a penalty before Colchester missed some gilt-edged chances to win it in the last half an hour.

"They didn't cut us open. We just switched off," said Flynn.

"The last half an hour was a disappointing performance.

"Up until that point, we had dominated the game and should have been clearly in front.

"It's a disappointing half an hour, but it wasn't a penalty either.

"I feel a bit harshly done by as they didn't even appeal for it, so it's one of them.

"We did everything we could to lose in the last half an hour, but we didn't.

"It's a point and something to build on."

A positive on an up-and-down day was the contribution of Kiernan, who found the net from long range before setting up strike partner Miller.

Flynn added on Kiernan and Miller: "Brendan was lively and took his goal well, but he needs to get his shots off quicker.

"He had a couple of opportunities in the first half, and so did George.

"It's something we'll be working on with them.