Walsall's home becomes Poundland Bescot Stadium as part of new partnership

Poundland have the stadium naming rights and are also front and centre of the Saddlers' new kits.

The three-year partnership is the largest commercial deal in Walsall's history, with club chairman Leigh Pomlett insisting it brings them much-needed 'stability'.

"I'm really happy about the partnership," said Pomlett.

"It's probably the most significant we've ever done.

"It just gives us that stability, and all football clubs need that stability."

As well as acquiring the ground naming rights and being on the shirts, Poundland's branding will also emblazon the two-tiered North Stand and the digital board that overlooks the M6.

Pomlett is glad to have partnered with a firm with local links – Poundland's customer support centre being in Walsall.

"I wouldn't have turned my back on a business not based in Walsall, but it was attractive to me that it was," added Pomlett.

"It just felt right to make the change, and therefore we negotiated this deal.

"The key to success is stability. It goes right through the whole football club. I want stability.

"The more you have, the more likely you are of success. That's why it's really important. It just enables us to breathe."

Poundland managing director Barry Williams insisted Walsall merchandise could find itself on shop shelves soon.

"I wouldn't say no to merchandise in Poundland stores – we've actually got a plan coming together on that for local stores," said Williams.

"This brings a degree of certainty and stability for the club as it's over a three-year period.

"We're not going to disclose numbers, but it's a significant investment and contract that we've agreed.