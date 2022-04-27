Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn praises George Miller after big improvement

By Joe Edwards

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has hailed George Miller’s improved hold-up play and hopes he can take confidence from an ‘exceptional’ display against Port Vale.

Miller, on loan from Barnsley, leads the way in the scoring charts for the Saddlers having netted 11 times this term.

Against Vale, the 23-year-old did not score but regularly brought others into play as he held off defenders and worked tirelessly.

Flynn has been keen for Miller to hold the ball up to a better standard, so he was delighted with the striker’s contribution as they beat the promotion contenders 2-0 on Saturday.

“We’ve been working on it with him and telling him he’s got to improve that if he wants to go up the levels,” said Flynn.

“But if he can do it against three strong defenders like Port Vale had, he can do it more consistently.

“I told him after the game they couldn’t handle his work rate.

“He was exceptional, so he deserves a special mention.”

Miller is out of contract at parent club Barnsley this summer, and Walsall could decide to pursue a permanent deal for the centre-forward.

He is 11 games without a goal and endured a similar barren run earlier in the season, but he has still managed to get into double figures after a few purple patches.

Flynn admits Miller is a confidence player but the Saddlers chief is a fan of his work ethic.

“Strikers, more than any other position, they’re confidence players,” added Flynn.

“George is definitely in that bracket. He’s better when he’s confident.

“But I’d rather him play week in and week out like that and not score, as he’s created opportunities for others.

“It’s about the team, not the individual.

“That’s a mantra I will always stick to as nobody is bigger than the team.

“So in that respect, I was very pleased.”

