Michael Flynn stunned by wage demands

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn has condemned the ‘ludicrous’ wages being demanded as he scouts summer transfer targets.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
In what is expected to be a busy window, Flynn has already begun work on identifying potential signings, but the boss has been fighting against increased wage demands.

“These last few days I’ve been trying to work on players and line-up targets for next season,” he said.

“Some of the figures being branded around by agents at the minute, and players because they’re not blameless, is absolutely ludicrous.

“It’s almost laughable, but it’s not, because these people think they will get these wages in League Two. There’s only a couple that will go above and beyond. The likes of Stockport and Wrexham, if they come up, that will be a game changer in terms of what they can do to the likes of us because of their financial clout.

“I want players to want to be at this football club and are proud to wear the shirt. I’m working on it and trying to get the right people in.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

