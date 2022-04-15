GALLERY: Walsall put on show for fans in open training session

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/04/2022 Walsall are holding an open training session, with it being half-term, at the ground. Fans can attend for free.Pictured, Donervan Daniels....

More than 300 supporters, many of them children, attended the Banks’s Stadium to watch the Saddlers being put through their paces ahead of today’s League Two clash with Carlisle.

Manager Michael Flynn, his staff and players met and chatted with fans once the session was complete, handing out Easter eggs donated by club partner Poundland.

“We want to interact with the supporters and make them feel part of the club and the community. That is paramount,” said Flynn.

“It is an excellent idea. Some of those kids won’t forget today, meeting the players for the first day and coming to the stadium. That is what we want, we have to keep getting new generations of fans to keep the interest in Walsall FC going. We can help do that by making improvements on the pitch as well.

“When I was at Newport we had players who won EFL community player of the year two out of three years. It is something I am big into.”

Winger Brendan Kiernan added: “Whenever I have been at clubs who have done open training session it is always a good turnout. It is a good time of the year with it being the holidays. It makes a difference to training as well, hearing the kids roar when the ball goes in. It was a really good day.”

