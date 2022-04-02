Michael Flynn: Certain players not helping their Walsall future

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/04/22.WALSALL V LEYTON ORIENT.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn gets caught in the heavy hale shower..

The Saddlers were back to their very worst as goals from Harry Smith and former Walsall man Otis Khan saw the visitors stroll to victory.

And Flynn, although keen to take the blame for the defeat, says it is shaping up to be a busy summer.

"If they can't do simple jobs, there's a few playing their way firmly out of my plans," said Flynn.

"It doesn't matter who they are, if I don't think they're going to contribute to us how I want them to next season, I'll do all I can with Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) to get rid of them.

"That first half stunk of a poor team. I've got no problem saying it – I've said it to the players.

"They need to raise their games for the next six, show they want to be part of what we're going to do next season.

"If they don't, thankfully, we've almost got enough points and it's their careers they'd be wasting. So, it's going to be a busy summer.

"Look, you can't go from playing against Salford and dominating the game – I know we conceded poor goals – to that.

"Even in the second half, there were times where we didn't do our jobs.

"Again, it's frustrating. There's only so much time you can give individuals."

The game was over inside 15 minutes as Smith opened the scoring, from an inviting Khan cross, before Khan's deflected effort made it 2-0.

Flynn gave Rollin Menayese the hook after those goals and switched to a back four while Menayese's replacement, Lee Tomlin limped off injured before the end of the half.

"Again, we switched off in terms of individual jobs from set plays," said Flynn.

"Harry Smith is 6ft 5in and we let him have a free tap-in, but I'll take the blame as I should have stuck with my gut instinct and gone with four (at the back).

"We should have had more attacking players on the pitch.

"We're at home and with nothing to fear, so I should have stuck with that as there was no point having three at the back when they had a tap-in anyway for the first goal. It was a waste of time having three there.

"I changed it tactically (taking Menayese off). Of course, players have to take responsibility, but for me to make a change after 15 minutes, it goes to show that I should have stuck with my instinct.

"I'll take the blame. I can't keep having a pop at them.

"I need them for the last six games of the season, and they need to raise their game.