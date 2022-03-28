Notification Settings

Michael Flynn slams Walsall following Salford defeat

By Joe Edwards

Michael Flynn has called out Walsall for forgetting to follow his instructions, insisting: "My six-year-old can remember a job that we work on."

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/03/2022..Salford Fc V Walsall FC. W: Devante Rodney gets huis shirt pulled by S: Theo Vassell..

The Saddlers' knack of conceding cheap goals continued as they surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 at Salford City on Saturday.

Flynn was particularly disappointed at allowing the unmarked Matt Smith to level the scores on the stroke of half-time.

"It's not good enough, is it? Come on," said Flynn.

"We work on corners and things, and I'm not going to name them, but there are certain players who forget their jobs.

"My six-year-old can remember a job that we work on – and show them, mind.

"We go through it, and they forget it. It's barking mad. You can take a horse to water, as they say.

"It's so frustrating but look, they're an honest group and they've worked hard, which is obviously a given, but I'm just frustrated we're giving points away.

"They'll be getting reminded of this in the week."

Walsall, meanwhile, are set to assess defender Donervon Daniels after he limped off with a calf injury five minutes in at Moor Lane.

"He's done his calf, not sure how bad, but he was a big miss for us," added Flynn.

"He organises at the back and controls things. He was a big miss."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

