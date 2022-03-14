Walsall's Conor Wilkinson enjoying life under manager Michael Flynn

Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson struck from the penalty spot to help the Saddlers beat Sutton United 1-0 on Saturday and make it four unbeaten in League Two.

It was his third goal from as many home games, and the 27-year-old is enjoying being up front with George Miller after a spell at right wing under old boss Matt Taylor.

"I feel like I'm seeing a lot more of the ball, personally," said Wilkinson.

"The lads might dig me out a bit to say I'm not passing enough, but it's my job to try to make things happen and be a bit creative.

"I feel like I'm getting a lot better out of myself, and the team. It's benefitting us both.

"It was difficult earlier in the season when I was playing right wing.

"I played there last year (at Leyton Orient) and it benefitted me as I didn't really have to defend, but under the old gaffer I had to get back and help Hayden White out – and then get back up the pitch to try to attack. It was difficult.

"Now, the centre-halves I've played against (on Saturday) were probably the most physical I've played against, and we've won the battle overall."

Wilkinson won the penalty against Sutton before stepping up to the spot and coolly converting from 12 yards for his eighth goal of the season.

He added: "I had one place and I knew where I was going.