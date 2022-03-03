Emmanuel Osadebe enjoying new Walsall role

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 26/02/2022..... Walsall V Hartlepool. Pictured, Emmanuel Osadebe....

Osadebe, an attacking midfielder by trade, has been deployed as a right-wing-back for the Saddlers' past two League Two games.

The 25-year-old caught the eye in both the 3-1 win over Hartlepool United and 1-1 draw at Northampton Town, and he is relishing the chance to learn.

"It's what they want me to do. It's a new position for me, but I'll do what I need to do and just do the best I can in that position," said Osadebe.

"It's something I'm enjoying. It adds more to my game, more versatility.

"I'm enjoying the role, so I just want to keep doing what I can for the team and keep picking up points.

"It's physically demanding. You're running up and down, but when you've got the backing of the boys and they're giving you ball, I don't mind.

"When you've got Hayden (White) and the boys behind you, you have the freedom to go and create chances.

"I enjoy it and can get the ball the strikers – create goals and score goals."

Osadebe was involved in Conor Wilkinson's equaliser at Northampton, and he also set up George Miller's opener against Hartlepool.

Flynn, who had the Irishman at old club Newport County for a brief spell, added: "Look, Northampton took off their left-back because of Paddy.

"That's a compliment to his performance.

"Now, I don't want one in three. I want him to be consistent – and he has been so far.

"So, we'll keep on top of him and keep getting best out of him.

"When he's like that, he's a talented player. He's got the qualities – work rate, fitness, ability on the ball.