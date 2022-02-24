Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn backing Walsall players to respond

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Michael Flynn says he was well aware of the situation he was inheriting at Walsall – and has urged his players to stop making errors.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

The Saddlers are reeling after a series of mistakes saw them thrashed 5-0 by Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

Errors have been a consistent theme throughout the season, and Flynn said: "Don't think I haven't done my research on Walsall.

"I didn't just come in here blind – I've done the research.

"It was a big defeat. The usual losses have only been by one or two, but there's still been those mistakes there.

"We've got to stamp it out."

Flynn, while thoroughly disappointed with the performance at the County Ground, was keen not to get too downhearted.

Walsall had beaten Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers before their hammering against Swindon.

"I'm going to stand here and try to protect the players because they've given their all in the previous two games," added Flynn.

"Eight of them smashed their running data out of the park. One of them nearly doubled his highest for the season.

"So, I knew it was a tough ask. It's that catch 22. Do you change it and bring in new personnel?

"I didn't think we needed to but in hindsight, maybe we should have."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News