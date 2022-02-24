Michael Flynn backing Walsall players to respond

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers are reeling after a series of mistakes saw them thrashed 5-0 by Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

Errors have been a consistent theme throughout the season, and Flynn said: "Don't think I haven't done my research on Walsall.

"I didn't just come in here blind – I've done the research.

"It was a big defeat. The usual losses have only been by one or two, but there's still been those mistakes there.

"We've got to stamp it out."

Flynn, while thoroughly disappointed with the performance at the County Ground, was keen not to get too downhearted.

Walsall had beaten Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers before their hammering against Swindon.

"I'm going to stand here and try to protect the players because they've given their all in the previous two games," added Flynn.

"Eight of them smashed their running data out of the park. One of them nearly doubled his highest for the season.

"So, I knew it was a tough ask. It's that catch 22. Do you change it and bring in new personnel?