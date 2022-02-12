Walsall 1 Tranmere Rovers 0 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/02/22.WALSALL V TRANMERE.Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot......

CARL RUSHWORTH

While the visitors had a few shots, Rushworth had a fairly quiet afternoon on his way to a welcome clean sheet.

Clean sheet: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Almost landed Walsall in hot water as a sloppy pass saw Tranmere break forward on the counter. White, though, atoned for that error with a tackle that stopped the attack dead in its tracks.

Solid: 7

DONERVON DANIELS

His best outing since his debut showing against Bradford a few weeks ago. Won headers, made tackles and was assured.

Calm: 7

MANNY MONTHE

Walsall missed him during his seven-game ban, without a doubt. Used his size and strength to his advantage, and boosted the spirits of those around him.

Strong: 8

REECE DEVINE

By far his most promising display since joining on loan from Manchester United. Carried the ball confidently and did his part defensively. Worked really hard.

Promising: 8

TYRESE SHADE

One of his most convincing outings in a while, too. Looked to take on his marker and get crosses in – classic wing play.

Bright: 7

SAM PERRY

Making his first start since November, Perry can hold his head high. He and Kinsella complimented each other well.

Efficient: 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Walsall’s shining light. Everything you could ask for from a skipper. Got booked in the first half but managed to maintain his commitment levels, without crossing the line. He never seems to tire either. His stamina really is on another scale.

Immense: 9

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Similarly to Shade on the other flank, the combative Kiernan looked to beat his man and get deliveries into the area. He did that on a few occasions as well.

Combative: 7

CONOR WILKINSON

Held the ball up a lot better than he did against Northampton and kept his nerve from the spot. Has not got the number of goals he would have liked so far, but he never looked like missing the penalty.

Composed: 7

GEORGE MILLER

Even though the goals have dried up for Miller as of late, you always know he will put a shift in. Ran tirelessly yet again.

Effort: 7

SUBS

Jack Earing (for Perry, 77) 6

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Miller, 86) 6

Rollin Menayese (for Shade, 89) 6