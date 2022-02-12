Walsall 1 Tranmere Rovers 0 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
While the visitors had a few shots, Rushworth had a fairly quiet afternoon on his way to a welcome clean sheet.
Clean sheet: 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Almost landed Walsall in hot water as a sloppy pass saw Tranmere break forward on the counter. White, though, atoned for that error with a tackle that stopped the attack dead in its tracks.
Solid: 7
DONERVON DANIELS
His best outing since his debut showing against Bradford a few weeks ago. Won headers, made tackles and was assured.
Calm: 7
MANNY MONTHE
Walsall missed him during his seven-game ban, without a doubt. Used his size and strength to his advantage, and boosted the spirits of those around him.
Strong: 8
REECE DEVINE
By far his most promising display since joining on loan from Manchester United. Carried the ball confidently and did his part defensively. Worked really hard.
Promising: 8
TYRESE SHADE
One of his most convincing outings in a while, too. Looked to take on his marker and get crosses in – classic wing play.
Bright: 7
SAM PERRY
Making his first start since November, Perry can hold his head high. He and Kinsella complimented each other well.
Efficient: 7
LIAM KINSELLA
Walsall’s shining light. Everything you could ask for from a skipper. Got booked in the first half but managed to maintain his commitment levels, without crossing the line. He never seems to tire either. His stamina really is on another scale.
Immense: 9
BRENDAN KIERNAN
Similarly to Shade on the other flank, the combative Kiernan looked to beat his man and get deliveries into the area. He did that on a few occasions as well.
Combative: 7
CONOR WILKINSON
Held the ball up a lot better than he did against Northampton and kept his nerve from the spot. Has not got the number of goals he would have liked so far, but he never looked like missing the penalty.
Composed: 7
GEORGE MILLER
Even though the goals have dried up for Miller as of late, you always know he will put a shift in. Ran tirelessly yet again.
Effort: 7
SUBS
Jack Earing (for Perry, 77) 6
Emmanuel Osadebe (for Miller, 86) 6
Rollin Menayese (for Shade, 89) 6
Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Ward, Bates