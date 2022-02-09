Walsall sack Matt Taylor after seven-match losing run

The Saddlers lost their seventh successive game at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe United last night, leaving them just four points above the drop zone.
And now, Taylor has been relieved of his duties after an eight-month spell as head coach.
Taylor's assistant Neil McDonald and first-team coach Mat Sadler have been put in temporary charge.
Walsall said in a club statement: "Walsall Football Club have parted company with head coach, Matt Taylor.
"Neil McDonald and Mat Sadler will take temporary charge of first-team affairs.
"We would like to thank Matt for his efforts and wish him well in the future."
