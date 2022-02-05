Notification Settings

Walsall's Brendan Kiernan hails ‘hungry’ Manny Monthe ahead of return

By Joe Edwards

Walsall winger Brendan Kiernan is excited to have Manny Monthe back from his lengthy ban and says the centre-half is raring to go.

Manny Monthe
Manny Monthe

Monthe serves the final game of his seven-match FA suspension as the Saddlers take on Northampton Town today.

The centre-half is due to be back for Tuesday’s trip to Scunthorpe United and has been getting himself in tip-top shape.

“I haven’t seen him sweat as much, probably,” said Kiernan.

“He’s been working hard to get back in. He’s being doing a little bit extra as well. He looks ready, he looks hungry.

“When you don’t play football for that amount of time, you’re going to do whatever you can to get back on the pitch.

“From the start of the season, you saw how he was such a big key in us getting some major clean sheets. He’s been missed.”

Monthe has been out since having a charge of homophobic abuse found proven by the FA.

The 27-year-old was found to have used ‘abusive and/or insulting language’ in a game against Forest Green Rovers last May, during his time with previous club Tranmere Rovers.

Monthe maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Kiernan added: “Someone like Manny coming back, it’s almost like having a new player coming in.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

