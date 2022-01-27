Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall reportedly in talks for Manchester United youngster Reece Devine

By Liam KeenWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall are reportedly in talks to sign Manchester United defender Reece Devine on loan for the rest of the season.

Walsall keen on United youngster
Walsall keen on United youngster

The Stourbridge-born left-back had spells in both the Wolves and Manchester City youth systems before moving to United in 2018.

The 20-year-old spent the first half the season on-loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnston but his season-long loan was cut short on January 2.

He made 10 appearances during that time, including a substitute showing in the Europa Conference League.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor hinted in November that he wanted to sign a full-back and he has since lost Stephen Ward to injury. Now, Walsall are reported to be in talks for Devine’s signature, which would see him make his first senior appearances in English football.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News