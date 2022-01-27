Walsall reportedly in talks for Manchester United youngster Reece Devine

The Stourbridge-born left-back had spells in both the Wolves and Manchester City youth systems before moving to United in 2018.
The 20-year-old spent the first half the season on-loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnston but his season-long loan was cut short on January 2.
He made 10 appearances during that time, including a substitute showing in the Europa Conference League.
Walsall boss Matt Taylor hinted in November that he wanted to sign a full-back and he has since lost Stephen Ward to injury. Now, Walsall are reported to be in talks for Devine’s signature, which would see him make his first senior appearances in English football.