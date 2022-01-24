Walsall snap up defender Donervon Daniels

Donervon Daniels playing for Crewe (AMA)

The 28-year-old joins the Saddlers having had his contract terminated at League One side Crewe Alexandra.

He made 31 appearances over 18 months with Crewe and has also had spells at Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Luton Town – after progressing through the youth ranks at Albion.

Daniels' switch is subject to EFL ratification, but should they get the go-ahead as expected, he is likely to go straight into Walsall's side for tomorrow's clash with Bradford City.