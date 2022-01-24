Notification Settings

Walsall snap up defender Donervon Daniels

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated:

Walsall have bolstered their defence by signing experienced centre-half Donervon Daniels until the end of the season.

Donervon Daniels playing for Crewe (AMA)
The 28-year-old joins the Saddlers having had his contract terminated at League One side Crewe Alexandra.

He made 31 appearances over 18 months with Crewe and has also had spells at Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Luton Town – after progressing through the youth ranks at Albion.

Daniels' switch is subject to EFL ratification, but should they get the go-ahead as expected, he is likely to go straight into Walsall's side for tomorrow's clash with Bradford City.

Fellow centre-halves Rollin Menayese and Manny Monthe are both currently serving suspensions.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

