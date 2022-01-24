Notification Settings

Matt Taylor targeting Walsall signings

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Matt Taylor is hopeful that he will be able to add to his depleted Walsall squad ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bradford City.

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers' need for fresh faces has been emphasised by a four-game winless run and a growing list of absentees.

Defenders Stephen Ward and Rollin Menayese were injured and sent off respectively in a 2-0 loss to Exeter City on Saturday, meaning they will miss the game against the Bantams.

When asked if any business will be done before the game, Walsall chief Taylor – whose side are now 17th in League Two – said: "I hope so. I'm an optimist, and I hope so.

"We're working very, very, very hard.

"There's been lots of phone calls and lots of conversations with lots of people. We're working extremely hard."

He added: "We're well aware in terms of the positions we need to strengthen.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to try and have some new additions in the group for Tuesday."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

