Mansfield 2 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
Made some sharp saves – keeping out both Hawkins and Bowery in the second half. Distribution was not great, but gave Walsall some hope with those stops.
Saves: 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Against his old club, White had one of his more solid outings this season. Carried the ball with confidence and played a fine through-ball to Miller for his second-half chance. Not spectacular, but decent.
Solid: 7
ROLLIN MENAYESE
Not at his best, but certainly better than he was at Stevenage. Mansfield's front players are a talented bunch and and Menayese, also formerly of the Stags, found it difficult on a few occasions.
Did OK: 6
TOM LEAK
Considering it was his first league start under Taylor, Leak did all right. Given a tougher test by Hawkins after the break.
Steady: 6
STEPHEN WARD
Failed to offer much going forward and was not great defensively, in truth.
Struggled: 5
JOSS LABADIE
Another quiet display from Walsall's skipper. His energy and combativeness were nullified by a strong Stags midfield.
Nullified: 5
JACK EARING
Showed a bit more intent in possession, but Earing also did not have as much of an impact as he would have liked, really.
Quiet: 5
TYRESE SHADE
Had a couple of efforts in the first half. Shade, though, faded after the break before being taken off for Phillips.
Faded: 5
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Brought back in, Osadebe showed one or two nice touches but, again, failed to have a major influence on proceedings.
Lacking: 5
BRENDAN KIERNAN
Worked hard, but was another who did not really do a great deal. Got replaced by Wilkinson in the 73rd minute.
Uninvolved: 5
GEORGE MILLER
Goalless streak goes on. Miller, though, at least went close to scoring. Forced a sharp stop from Bishop and was a touch unlucky with the Maris block. Probably should not have given him the chance, but had beaten the keeper with the shot.
Effort: 6
SUBS
Kieran Phillips (for Shade, 69)
Did not see a lot of the ball. 5
Conor Wilkinson (for Kiernan, 73)
Pulled a shot wide. 5
Shay Willock (for Labadie, 86)
Only had one touch. N/A
Not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Perry, Kinsella