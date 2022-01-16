Mansfield 2 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 15/01/2022..Mansfield Town FC V WAlsall FC W: Emmanuel Osadabe V M: Ollie Clarke.

CARL RUSHWORTH

Made some sharp saves – keeping out both Hawkins and Bowery in the second half. Distribution was not great, but gave Walsall some hope with those stops.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Against his old club, White had one of his more solid outings this season. Carried the ball with confidence and played a fine through-ball to Miller for his second-half chance. Not spectacular, but decent.

Solid: 7

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Not at his best, but certainly better than he was at Stevenage. Mansfield's front players are a talented bunch and and Menayese, also formerly of the Stags, found it difficult on a few occasions.

Did OK: 6

TOM LEAK

Considering it was his first league start under Taylor, Leak did all right. Given a tougher test by Hawkins after the break.

Steady: 6

STEPHEN WARD

Failed to offer much going forward and was not great defensively, in truth.

Struggled: 5

JOSS LABADIE

Another quiet display from Walsall's skipper. His energy and combativeness were nullified by a strong Stags midfield.

Nullified: 5

JACK EARING

Showed a bit more intent in possession, but Earing also did not have as much of an impact as he would have liked, really.

Quiet: 5

TYRESE SHADE

Had a couple of efforts in the first half. Shade, though, faded after the break before being taken off for Phillips.

Faded: 5

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Brought back in, Osadebe showed one or two nice touches but, again, failed to have a major influence on proceedings.

Lacking: 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Worked hard, but was another who did not really do a great deal. Got replaced by Wilkinson in the 73rd minute.

Uninvolved: 5

GEORGE MILLER

Goalless streak goes on. Miller, though, at least went close to scoring. Forced a sharp stop from Bishop and was a touch unlucky with the Maris block. Probably should not have given him the chance, but had beaten the keeper with the shot.

Effort: 6

SUBS

Kieran Phillips (for Shade, 69)

Did not see a lot of the ball. 5

Conor Wilkinson (for Kiernan, 73)

Pulled a shot wide. 5

Shay Willock (for Labadie, 86)

Only had one touch. N/A