Matt Taylor: Walsall not looking to send players out on loan

Walsall's Alfie Bates

Youngsters Alfie Bates, Sam Perry and Tom Leak have not had regular minutes for the Saddlers this season.

But Taylor is out to keep hold of as many of his squad as possible and when asked about that trio, he said he is happy to keep them around beyond the end of this month.

He does not want to grant a loan move that ‘weakens’ Walsall.

Taylor said: “For me, the group of players I work with on a daily basis, I’m extremely happy with them.

“What we won’t do is make a decision that weakens us.

“It’s been difficult for some of the players who haven’t had minutes, but unfortunately, it’s always going to be that way.

“There’s only a certain amount of shirts available.

“What I will say and will commend is the attitude of everybody.

“Regardless of whether they’ve been in the team or not, they’ve acted in an extremely respectful manner to myself and, more importantly, to their team-mates. We’re driving each other on.

“There’ll be players here, like there is at every football club, who would like to be playing games more often.

“But at this precise moment in time, we’re not looking at losing anybody.”

Bates is yet to play in the league for Walsall this campaign, with his appearances restricted to the EFL Trophy.

Perry has played 12 times in League Two – four as a starter.

Leak has been a regular on league benches but not got on the pitch.

However, he could be in for some game time soon given Walsall’s problems at centre-half – Manny Monthe serving a seven-game ban and Ash Taylor currently sidelined with Covid-19.

Bates’ lack of minutes is perhaps the most striking given his rise to prominence a couple of years ago.

Saddlers chief Taylor added on potential outgoings: “We all know this is an extremely fluid situation, in terms of it being the January transfer window.

“We could be here in a couple of weeks and having a completely different discussion.