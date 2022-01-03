Walsall's Conor Wilkinson: Last gasp goal felt like winning Champions League

Walsall's Conor Wilkinson (centre) celebrates

Wilkinson, back from a hamstring injury, had an amazing impact in Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw at the Banks's Stadium.

Having netted with his first touch as a substitute and then scored an own goal, the 26-year-old sealed a point with an outrageous volley deep into stoppage time.

He said on the last-gasp strike with his weaker right foot: "It felt like I’d won the Champions League.

"I was in the crowd, and I think I had a Stella put over my head at some point!

"I don’t think you can beat it – moments like that last forever.

“To be fair, I get quite a bit of stick for my right foot from the lads in training, but I can use it sometimes and luckily enough it paid off, not once but twice."

Wilkinson's outing summed up a rollercoaster of a clash, which saw Walsall level the scores three times.

He said on heading into his own net: "I did my job tracking back but obviously not how the gaffer would have wanted.

"I’ve looked behind me, seen the fella was behind me, and as I’ve turned around, I’ve not had time to head it out – it’s just literally hit my head and gone in."

Matt Taylor's Saddlers, while making mistakes for Newport's goals, showed great character.

Wilkinson added: "I feel like we’ve come on leaps and bounds, we know each other now and we are a good team, there’s no ifs or buts about it.