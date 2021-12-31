Walsall in talks with Otis Khan over new deal

Otis Khan

Khan – signed as a free agent in October – has impressed while on a short-term deal with the Saddlers.

His current terms expire next month, and the club are now in discussions with the 26-year-old as they look to keep him around for longer.

“We’re in dialogue with Otis,” said Taylor, whose Walsall side are hoping to finally return to action against Newport County tomorrow.

“As and when I know more, you guys will know more.

“The one thing I will say is that we want good footballers at this football club.

“To have Otis here is something we would like, something I would like.

“But in terms of anything other than that, that’s for Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) to deal with. That’s what his remit is.

“We’re in dialogue with Otis. From my perspective, I want him to continue focusing on his football.

“He had to wait a long time to get in the team and now it’s an opportunity for him to show consistency.

“I’m excited to see what he will bring to the table in the next four or five games.”

Taylor, meanwhile, as the January window approaches, is not expecting to have any of his loan stars recalled.

Some clubs may be seeking to bolster their squads and bring back players due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19, but Walsall are expecting to keep hold of their five – Carl Rushworth, Kieran Phillips, George Miller, Rollin Menayese and Tyrese Shade.

“We aren’t planning at this precise moment in time to lose any of the players we currently have on loan,” added Taylor.

“In terms of the performances of our loan players, they’ve been really good.

“When you look at those players, they don’t necessarily look as if we’re not their parent club.