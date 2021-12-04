Matt Taylor: Shay Willock earned Walsall chance

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The 20-year-old was brought on for his debut in Tuesday’s defeat to Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy. The attacker has impressed the boss in training who believes his cameo was deserved following some impressive training ground showings.

“He’s not come with us because it’s a nice thing to do,” said Taylor. “He has earned his opportunity. He’s not been in the professional system for a long time.

“He’s late coming into the game, but I love his attitude and his desire. I love his realness. He comes to the training ground and no matter who he is up against, he’ll give it everything he’s got.

“It’s a big moment for him.

“There’s no free-hits at the club. You won’t get an appearance because it’s a nice thing to do.

“You earn everything you get, and Shay’s earned that opportunity.