Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Taylor: Shay Willock earned Walsall chance

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished:

Saddlers youngster Shay Willock has earned his chance in the first team, says boss Matt Taylor.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.
Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

The 20-year-old was brought on for his debut in Tuesday’s defeat to Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy. The attacker has impressed the boss in training who believes his cameo was deserved following some impressive training ground showings.

“He’s not come with us because it’s a nice thing to do,” said Taylor. “He has earned his opportunity. He’s not been in the professional system for a long time.

“He’s late coming into the game, but I love his attitude and his desire. I love his realness. He comes to the training ground and no matter who he is up against, he’ll give it everything he’s got.

“It’s a big moment for him.

“There’s no free-hits at the club. You won’t get an appearance because it’s a nice thing to do.

“You earn everything you get, and Shay’s earned that opportunity.

“With his effort and endeavour, there’s far more to come from him. It’s our job to help him get better.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News