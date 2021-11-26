Walsall boss Matt Taylor: Work rate will be vital again

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers will be in Cumbria tomorrow after an excellent 1-0 win at Port Vale on Tuesday.

Carlisle sit 23rd in League Two and are 12 games without a win, but Taylor knows not to take them lightly.

“I would argue the position they’re in doesn’t reflect the group of players they have,” he said.

“We must approach the game as we always do, with respect for the opposition.

"One thing you can’t question is our work rate, effort and desire.

"We’ll need those again to get the result we want.”

Walsall will make a last-minute call on whether Brendan Kiernan can feature after picking up a foot injury in the victory over Vale.

Kiernan came up with the winner at Vale Park, but he was forced off in the second half.

Taylor added: “That’s going to be a last-minute call.