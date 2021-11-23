Walsall's Joss Labadie ready to get stuck in to rivals Port Vale

Joss Labadie SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 20/11/2021..Walsall FC V Rochdale FC . W: Joss Labadie V R: Jeriel Dorsett..

The Saddlers are taking more than 1,500 supporters to Vale Park as they look to get one over former manager Darrell Clarke.

Geographically, it is the closest thing to a local derby for Walsall and with Clarke’s presence to factor in, there is even more spice than usual.

Midfielder Labadie – a player who prides himself on being aggressive – is, unsurprisingly, raring to go.

“There’s pressure going into every game, but obviously there’s a bit of history and a bit of a rivalry,” he said.

“I’m not sure what happened, how Darrell left, but we’ll go into the game professionally and try to pick up maximum points. We’re looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait as I love those games and those atmospheres. I love being a bit of a villain for the opposing fans and stuff like that.

“It’s something I base my game on and I love local derbies. I’ll be giving it my all.”

Saddlers chief Matt Taylor will hope Labadie can give them that edge, without getting into trouble. The boss told Labadie last week he cannot get suspended again this term, and the 31-year-old knows there are times he needs to ‘rein it back in’.

“Having two suspensions before Christmas is not ideal,” said Labadie.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer and got a bit of a telling off. I’ve always been like it, trying to play on the front foot and being aggressive.

“Sometimes I have to rein it back in, but that’s part of what makes me the player that I am.”

Walsall are out to build on the 0-0 draw with Rochdale on Saturday and a win over third-placed Vale would be quite the statement.