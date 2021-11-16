Otis Khan told to up his Walsall consistency

Otis Khan on the ball

Khan – signed on a free last month – has caught the eye over the past week for the Saddlers.

Taylor insists the 26-year-old is ready to start games now and wants to see that desire to impress shine through.

“He’s fit enough. Now, what he’s got to do is produce consistently during training to get an opportunity on the pitch,” said Taylor.

“The way we work here is that if a player deserves to be picked, regardless of who you are, you’ll get in the team. Then, it’s up to that player to stay in the team.”

Taylor, meanwhile, wanted more from his whole team in the 3-1 loss to Harrogate on Saturday.

Skipper Joss Labadie’s presence in midfield was missed, but the Walsall chief felt they were short all over the park.

“You always want more from players when they come into the team, but you can’t control that,” added Taylor.

“As a coach, you can’t control that. Would I have liked more from midfield? Yes.