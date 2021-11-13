'We were second best to everything!' Walsall fans frustrated following Harrogate defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Walsall fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-1 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Walsall fans
Walsall fans

The visitors' first two goals saw the officials brought into the spotlight but, regardless, the Saddlers were second best throughout and got what they deserved.

Harrogate opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Simon Power's low free-kick found the net, and Matt Taylor's lot could not stem the tide.

Simon Weaver's men grabbed a second as Jack Diamond escaped the offside trap, with Luke Armstrong then putting the result beyond any doubt.

Kieran Phillips struck towards the end but it was too little too late on a hugely disappointing afternoon for Walsall.

Their first League Two defeat in seven leaves them 15th in the table.

