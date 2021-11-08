Matt Taylor backing Brendan Kiernan to score more Walsall goals

Brendan Kiernan

The former Harrogate flyer netted his second goal of the season early in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at National League King’s Lynn Town, to secure the Saddlers’ progress to round two, the draw for which takes place tonight.

It was Kiernan’s first goal since August and Taylor said: “I want everybody chipping in, I’m pleased Brendan got the goal. Like everybody he’s had spells in and out the team.

“He knows how highly we think of him, and I’ve said to Brendan many times, he does need to score more goals and get more assists.