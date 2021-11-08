Matt Taylor backing Brendan Kiernan to score more Walsall goals

By Lewis Cox

Walsall head coach Matt Taylor has urged FA Cup goal hero Brendan Kiernan to make finding the net a regular habit.

The former Harrogate flyer netted his second goal of the season early in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at National League King’s Lynn Town, to secure the Saddlers’ progress to round two, the draw for which takes place tonight.

It was Kiernan’s first goal since August and Taylor said: “I want everybody chipping in, I’m pleased Brendan got the goal. Like everybody he’s had spells in and out the team.

“He knows how highly we think of him, and I’ve said to Brendan many times, he does need to score more goals and get more assists.

“Unfortunately as a wide player, attacking player, that’s what you’re judged on, but his performance on Saturday was good, so I’m very pleased.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

