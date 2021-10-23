Matt Taylor: Walsall should have killed off game

Matthew Taylor

Twice George Miller had put Walsall in front, and twice they were pegged back, the second time in agonising fashion by former Saddler Josh Gordon as the game drifted seconds beyond the five minutes of added time.

Walsall had produced some scintillating football in the first half hour of the game, without being able to add to Miller’s fourth minute opener, and Taylor knows they need to find a ruthless streak to ensure they start picking up the points their performances deserve.

“The truth be told we shouldn’t be in that position to not win the game,” said Taylor.

“We should have been out of sight in the first half and that is the brutal truth of what I have stood on the sidelines watching today.

“To be stood here talking now about a draw is slightly beyond me at the moment considering the chances we have created to win a game of football.

“It is probably a reversal of what I saw on Tuesday night (at Oldham) and that tells me this group of players need to become more consistent.

“I have spoken about this since the moment I came in that the amount of chances we are creating as a group of players is huge.

“Today we didn’t take those chances and you get punished for that at the end if you don’t defend properly.

“Seeing out games is proving tough for us but we need to be putting games away before we get to this sort of position.

“As a group the players are so desperate to be successful that naturally we sit back and invite pressure.

“That is fine if you do that providing you defend resolutely and we haven’t done that between our goal resolutely enough in some of the games this season and have been punished.”

Whilst that opening spell saw Walsall produce some electric football including seven shots on target inside the first 20 minutes, Taylor admitted it was difficult to take too many positives after only coming away with a point.

Recent resurgence has seen the Saddlers go six games unbeaten in all competitions, and, had they hung on, the upward momentum would have carried them within striking distance of the play-off places.

“It’s a results driven business and we should have won the game,” Taylor added.

“The style of football is getting better and people can see now we have got a clear identity and philosophy and a way of playing which is fantastic.

“Having a philosophy is great but if you are not winning it becomes a toss-up between that and getting results.

“When you are on top in games you have got to kill the game off because there will obviously be that flip when the opposition have a spell as well.

“I am disappointed but looking at it on the whole I have been stood here earlier in the season to have conceded late goals and lost.