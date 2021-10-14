Walsall boss Matt Taylor is treating Conor Wilkinson with care

Walsall boss Matt Taylor insists they will have to manage Conor Wilkinson and his ‘undoubted quality’ carefully over the next few games.

Conor Wilkinson
Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson returned from a hamstring injury in style by sealing a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Salford City last weekend.

But Saddlers chief Taylor says he still has a ‘lot of hard work’ to put in before being back at full sharpness.

“This was pretty much on time for Conor to come back in,” said Taylor.

“He’s still missed weeks of football though – he’s not fit yet in terms of physically.

“He’s injury-free, but that’s probably the hardest 10 minutes he’s had at the club to date.

“He’s got a lot of hard work ahead of him.

“He’s got undoubted quality. We see it every day in training.

“What we don’t want – and what our medical department would not allow – is a recurrence of his injury.”

