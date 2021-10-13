Matt Taylor: Walsall at risk of losing loan stars

Walsall manager Matt Taylor..

The Saddlers have five players in on loan – Carl Rushworth, George Miller, Rollin Menayese, Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade.

All of them have impressed so far, and Taylor knows that they could potentially be taken away – although stressing the players ‘have their own minds’.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, I’m afraid,” said Taylor.

“If a player is doing well, then of course other people, other clubs – and the parent club – will be monitoring that situation.

“But if you’ve got the loan players in the building that are being monitored, you’re doing something right and they’re doing something right.

“It’s the nature of the beast, unfortunately.

“One thing I will say is that all the players have their own minds.

“They have their opinions on where they feel is best for them to play their football.