Walsall's Joe Willis heads out on loan to Leamington

The 20-year-old – who has been an unused substitute six times in League Two this term – heads to the Brakes in search of more game time.
Willis' one start under Matt Taylor came in the EFL Trophy, helping the Saddlers to a 1-0 win over Brighton Under-21s last month.
He joins Leamington with them sitting 10th in the National North table.
Walsall, meanwhile, have confirmed defender Danny Coogan has left the club.
The 19-year-old academy product signed a short-term professional deal back in June which has now expired.