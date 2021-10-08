Walsall's Joe Willis heads out on loan to Leamington

Joe Willis

The 20-year-old – who has been an unused substitute six times in League Two this term – heads to the Brakes in search of more game time.

Willis' one start under Matt Taylor came in the EFL Trophy, helping the Saddlers to a 1-0 win over Brighton Under-21s last month.

He joins Leamington with them sitting 10th in the National North table.

Walsall, meanwhile, have confirmed defender Danny Coogan has left the club.