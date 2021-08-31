Walsall snap up George Miller on loan from Barnsley

Banks's Stadium.

The 23-year-old – who has had loan spells at both Bradford City and Scunthorpe in recent years – arrives as the Saddlers' 13th signing of the summer transfer window.

It is understood his signing wraps up the club's business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Miller joined Barnsley in 2019 from Middlesbrough having had loans at Wrexham, Bury and Bradford – scoring eight goals in 19 League One games for Bury in 2017/18.

He has played nine times for the Tykes, too, and Walsall boss Matt Taylor said: "He's a player, like a lot of the other players that we've signed this season, that had considerable other options but he's chosen to join us and we're extremely pleased about that.

"He's at a very good age, he's got exceptional experience of league football and he's desperate to get better.

"He fits our ethos at the football club of developing as a group of people, so we're extremely happy that we've managed to secure his signature for the coming season.

"It's not a secret this season that we've created plenty of chances, so to have another option to add to the forward line is positive for us. It adds competition in that area of the pitch which I think we need."

Miller will battle Conor Wilkinson and Kieran Phillips for a starting spot at Walsall.