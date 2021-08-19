Walsall boss Matt Taylor: Relax and we will score a hatful

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have taken just one point from their opening three League Two games and Taylor was denied the first win of his managerial career when Scunthorpe snatched a point late in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

But Taylor is confident his new-look team, mostly put together during the summer window, are on the right track and will only get better.

The biggest issue for the Saddlers has been finishing with just one of their 17 attempts against Scunthorpe hitting the target.

Taylor said: “We will have games this season when we are unplayable but at the moment the defining factor is we are creating lots of chances but we are just maybe snatching, just maybe not making the right decision.

“That’s not the forwards’ fault, that’s everybody on the pitch, that when we do create those chances we have to take them.”

He continued: “Putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing to do but it should be the most enjoyable.

“At the moment the players are not relaxed enough in front of goal and that is because the players are so desperate to be successful for each other and the fans.

“When they start relaxing, we will score a hatful of goals, I have no worries and concerns about that.

“It’s important we are realistic. We are three games into the season and my perspective on this group of players is that they are good enough to achieve something this season.

“That hasn’t changed and what we’ve got to do now is make sure the players continue to believe that because I think if you look at the way we play you can see there’s a clear identity, you can see that the players enjoy it.

“To take us to the next level, to get our first win, we’ve got to continue doing what we’re doing but do it better.

“I’ve got huge confidence in what we’re doing and in the players we have here."

One positive from Tuesday’s match was a first senior career goal for Kieran Phillips. The on loan Huddersfield striker fired home in the 47th minute.

Phillips said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It was euphoria seeing everyone jump off their seats and when the lads came over to celebrate, it was the stuff of dreams.

“I had an anxious look at the linesman. I made my run to come back onside but in that split second you don’t know if you are.