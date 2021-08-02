Walsall targeting new goalscorers

Matthew Taylor.

The Saddlers have made 11 signings since Taylor's arrival as head coach, with Jamie Fullarton also coming in as technical director.

And now they are hoping to bolster the attack before Saturday's League Two opener at Tranmere.

"Every coach will say to you he wants goalscorers in his team," said Taylor.

"We'd like to add one or two, and hopefully we can.

"I know the football club – Jamie and myself – are working extremely hard to make sure we can try to deliver that before the start of the season.

"But what I will say is that I'm extremely happy with the squad we've got.

"If we can add any numbers to that, brilliant, but we'll only be adding the right player or the right person because I'm really pleased with how the players are coming together."

Walsall ended their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday and despite the result, Taylor feels they are in a good place going into Tranmere considering the number of fresh faces that have arrived.

"Bonds and friendships are growing. I think you can see that on the pitch," he added.

"They're all desperate to win for each other and working hard, and that's huge for us moving forward.