Walsall v West Brom abandoned due to heavy rain

The Banks's Stadium pitch

Heavy rain has seen areas of the Banks's Stadium become waterlogged and the surface has been deemed unplayable, with there being areas of standing water around the ground as well.

The game was supposed to kick-off at 7.30pm but was called off at around 6pm – and it is unclear whether it will be rescheduled.

Walsall supporters have been told they will be handed an automatic refund and will not be required to contact the club's ticket office.