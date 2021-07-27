Walsall v West Brom abandoned due to heavy rain

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated:

Walsall's friendly with Albion tonight has been abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Banks's Stadium pitch
The Banks's Stadium pitch

Heavy rain has seen areas of the Banks's Stadium become waterlogged and the surface has been deemed unplayable, with there being areas of standing water around the ground as well.

The game was supposed to kick-off at 7.30pm but was called off at around 6pm – and it is unclear whether it will be rescheduled.

Walsall supporters have been told they will be handed an automatic refund and will not be required to contact the club's ticket office.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are due to announce refund details in due course.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
West Bromwich Albion
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News