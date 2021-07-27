Emmanuel Osadebe: It’s starting to click for Walsall

By Joe Edwards

Emmanuel Osadebe believes it is ‘all coming together’ for Walsall as they prepare to host Albion tonight.

The Saddlers got their first win under Matt Taylor at the weekend, putting five past Kidderminster.

Osadebe netted twice in that game and feels Taylor’s philosophy is clicking into place.

“The gaffer and all the staff, they’re drilling into us what we need to do,” said Osadebe.

“It’s coming closer to the season and we’re doing better with it.

“I think the boys are top guys. Everybody is willing to learn and work for each other – defensively and attacking-wise.

“It’s all coming together, and I’m happy to see that.”

Walsall welcome the Baggies to the Banks’s Stadium (6.30pm) in their fourth friendly of the summer so far, and Osadebe added: “It’s something we’re looking forward to.

“We want to get after them and be ruthless when we get the chance.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

