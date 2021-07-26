Matt Taylor hopes for more Walsall confidence

By Lewis CoxWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor hopes Walsall’s 5-0 hammering of Kidderminster will help build his side’s confidence.

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor

Emmanuel Osadebe fired a brace alongside goals from new boys Conor Wilkinson, Kieran Phillips and Brendan Kiernan at Aggborough.

“What impressed me more than anything was a ruthlessness in front of goal, we had nine chances and scored five goals,” said new Saddlers head coach Taylor.

“I’m really happy, hopefully it allows the players to gain confidence.”

Taylor continued: “It was the first game since we started pre-season where we’ve dominated possession.

“There’s lots for the players to learn and we’re talking a lot in training about being in the correct positions when building and rotations to create space.”

Walsall are next in friendly action at home to neighbours Albion tomorrow night and at Cheltenham on Saturday.

