Walsall swoop for defender Ash Taylor

Ash Taylor

The 30-year-old, who has more than 450 senior appearances to his name, has agreed a two-year deal at the Banks’s Stadium becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer so far.

Taylor began his career at Tranmere but is best known for two spells with Aberdeen, helping the club to three consecutive second-place finishes in the Scottish Premier League and making 17 appearances in the Europa League.

He was released by the Dons at the end of last season and linked with both Motherwell and Ross County but it is the Saddlers who have swooped in to secure his signature.

“There was lots of competition for him so for us to be able to compete and get a player of his experience and knowledge is a huge coup for the club,” said Walsall boss Matt Taylor.

“He’ll bring experience, leadership, calmness on the pitch, he’s an organiser and a very good defender.

“I think our fans will be extremely pleased to see him in a Walsall shirt and I’m extremely happy and looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

Taylor made more than 200 appearances for Tranmere before first joining Aberdeen in 2014. After a three-year stay he signed for Northampton in 2017 but then returned to Scotland two years later.

Now he is looking forward to a new challenge at the Banks’s.

“I’m delighted to get it all sorted and I’m excited to get going,” he said.

“I’m looking to bring leadership qualities, I enjoy defending and I like to keep clean sheets, that’s what I try to do first and foremost.

“Also, bring a bit of experience and know-how in terms of how to win games and take the club forward.