Walsall sign midfielder Jack Earing from Halifax

Jack Earing

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal for an undisclosed compensation agreement.

Earing scored eight goals in 32 appearances for the Shaymen last season as they finished 10th in the National League.

“I’m delighted to get the move over the line,” said the 22-year-old.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I can do.

“It’s a big club and I know Jamie Fullarton; he was a big part of me coming here.

“Speaking to Matt (Taylor), he speaks very highly of what he wants to do and how the club is moving forward and I want to be part of that.”

Earing will officially join the Saddlers on July 1 following the expiration of his contract with the National League side.

Manager Matt Taylor was delighted to secure yet another exciting signing.

“He is desperate to get better and the type of player we want at the club," said the Saddlers boss.

“He fits our profile, he’s ambitious and that’s what we want.

“There was lots of competition so for us to be able to mix with the biggest clubs in or division for his signature is another sign of intent from the club.

“He’s an extremely talented attacking footballer and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Earing began his career at Bolton Wanderers before joining Halifax, where he crossed paths with Saddlers technical director Jamie Fullarton.

He also enjoyed loan spells at Spennymoor Town and Farsley Celtic during the 2019-20 season.