Banks's Stadium

The 22-year-old midfielder is out of contract this month after an impressive two seasons with Halifax Town in the National League.

Earing, a centre-midfielder, is highly rated and was offered a new deal by The Shaymen but has reportedly attracted interest from several Football League clubs.

And now Walsall are hoping to win that race and make him their fourth signing of the summer. Talks have been ongoing regarding the move and although the Saddlers hope to bring him in, it is not yet a done deal.

Born in Bury, Earing came through the Bolton academy and made a handful of first-team appearances – including one off the bench in the Championship in 2019.

He has enjoyed loan spells at Curzon Ashton and Spennymoor Town, before last season becoming a regular at Halifax.

He scored eight goals from midfield in 32 National League appearances last year as Halifax finished 10th and could now make the step up to League Two.

If the deal is completed, Earing will become Matt Taylor's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie and Manny Monthe.

Alongside Labadie he will be the second midfielder to join the Saddlers this month and adds to a plethora of talent in the middle of the park, with Liam Kinsella, Alfie Bates and Sam Perry all contracted to the club.