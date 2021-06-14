Walsall sign defender Manny Monthe from Tranmere

Manny Monthe.

Monthe follows Conor Wilkinson and Joss Labadie in joining Taylor's side, and he will officially link up with the Saddlers on July 1 after his deal at Prenton Park expires.

The 6ft 4in stopper won three play-off finals - two in the National League, one in League Two - during his time with both Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere.

“I’m very delighted to be here. It’s an exciting project, it’s a big club and I’m very happy," said Monthe.

“The manager wants to bring a new identity to the football club on the pitch and I feel like I will be able to bring that with my qualities and my experience to help this club progress and go up.

“I’m aggressive, I’m neat with my football, I’m a leader and I just want to win.”

Taylor expressed his delight at bringing Monthe to the Banks's, too, as he said: "I’m really happy to bring Manny to the club.

“He’s a player we identified as somebody who would fit into our structure and the way we want to play.

“He’s played a lot of football over the last two years and had exposure to League One with Tranmere.

“He’s hungry for success and his ambition matches ours which is fantastic."

Taylor added: “It’s a real show of intent from the football club that we’re able to secure a player of Manny’s calibre.