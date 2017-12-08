Liam’s fighting for new Walsall contract

The defender, who is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, is expected to make his 10th consecutive start for the Saddlers when they host Scunthorpe at the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow.

Out of contract in the summer, Kinsella has impressed in his new right-back role having primarily played in midfield over the past few seasons.

And the youngster, who first joined the club when he was eight years old, is hoping his recent performances will lead to contract talks in the near future.

“It’s really good to be in the team and playing week-in, week-out,” Kinsella said. “It’s something I’ve been working really hard to achieve in my four years as a professional.

“Each season I have played more games. And every season I feel I am progressing.

“This is my best run in the team at the minute – I have played nine games on the bounce and I am enjoying every minute.

“Hopefully it will continue because this is where I see my future.

“I have been here since I was eight years old and it’s a brilliant club to be at. My target is to continually put in good performances and hopefully that will mean a new contract does come along.”

Walsall take on an Iron side tomorrow riding high in third position in League One.

Graham Alexander’s side won all four of their matches in the division throughout November.

But while they are fighting to get into the Championship, Kinsella says Walsall have their own targets with the club just four points off seventh with a game in hand.

“It’s really, really tight in mid-table,” the 21-year-old continued.

“We are just two points off 10th and four points off seventh with a game in hand.

“If we can get a result on Saturday, we can push ourselves right up there near the play-offs.

“Scunthorpe are doing really well. They lost last weekend. But overall, they are having a successful campaign. But we are going out there to try and beat them.”

Kinsella is one of a number of players who are now impressing after coming through the Saddlers youth ranks with the likes of Kieron Morris, Ama Bakayoko and Kory Roberts now all featuring regularly for the first-team. “That is one of the great things about this club – they give young players a chance,” he added.

“I have always been able to see a pathway. Kieron Morris is a little bit older than me and he has come through the ranks and played over 100 games now.

“That has given me confidence and the belief it know that if I am good enough I will get a

chance.”