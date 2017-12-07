Menu

Kory Roberts believes he’s come on as a Walsall player

By Nathan Judah | Walsall FC | Published:

Walsall’s Kory Roberts believes he has improved significantly as a player over the past 12 months.

Kory Roberts

The talented teenager made his Saddlers debut at Oxford on New Year’s Eve last year and has since gone on to appear 14 times for Jon Whitney side.

Despite impressing last season, it is over the past few weeks Roberts has really come to the fore with a string of impressive displays at centre-back.

And the 19-year-old admits he now feels a lot more comfortable at the heart of Walsall’s defence.

“I feel like I’ve come on a lot more this season than last season,” Roberts said. “Last season I had a few shaky performances but I think this season I have been more consistent. I feel I have matured and my game has got better.

“My reading of the game, passing and knowing where to be at the right time have all improved over the last year.

“Sometimes before I was a bit lost on the pitch but now I know where to be and I feel more comfortable.

“I feel I have progressed a lot and hopefully I can keep progressing and keep playing first-team football.”

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

