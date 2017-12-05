Boo-boys’ hitting Walsall's confidence

A vocal section of the Saddlers fanbase have become increasingly disgruntled during the 2017/18 campaign with boss Jon Whitney the primary target for their frustration.

But individual players have also been on the end of strong criticism with the likes of Ama Bakayoko and Reece Flanagan having endured jeers from the stands.

But while Morris insists the stick players receive doesn’t affect him, he feels it may affect some of his team-mates.

“Personally, I just concentrate on the game, focus on the game and get on with the game,” the midfielder said. “But it (the atmosphere) might affect other players. I don’t think we need that.

“We need confidence and for the fans to be helping us. Sometimes what we hear as players is disappointing.”

While asking Walsall’s fans for more support, Morris accepts the team does has to give supporters more to shout about.

“It is a two-way street,” he continued. “We need to win games and they will be back with us then. We can then take that into every game we go into. It will lift everyone and then we can go on an extended run.”

Walsall now only have league football to focus on this season after they were knocked out of the Checkatrade Trophy by Bury on Saturday.

And while Morris admitted he was hugely disappointed to exit the competition, he says the players are now determined to move into the top half of League One.

“I think the Checkatrade Trophy is a competition we could have won,” he added.

“We had done well in it and I think we had a good chance to go on and win it.

“In the first-half against Bury we played some great stuff and looked really confident.

“It was frustrating to lose because we had built some momentum.

“Now we’ve just to concentrate on the league, try and get some points and move up the table.

“If we win against Scunthorpe on Saturday then we’re pushing the top half. So that’s the main aim.”